– Approximately 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during four commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May.
Among the graduates was Ethan Manner, of Orland, who received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, cum laude.
– Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2022 semester. Included on the list was Ethan Manner, of Orland, who is a senior studying mechanical engineering.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.