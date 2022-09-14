Orland PD K-9 unit to host Laws and Paws Music Festival Saturday

Orland Police Department K-9 Patrol Officer Thomas Roenspie and his dog Dutch perform a K-9 demonstration at the Laws and Paws Music Festival at the Glenn County Fairgrounds in 2021. 

 Courtesy photo

The annual Laws and Paws music festival will return Saturday with headliner Shotgun Jefferson and special guest Off the Record. 

The Orland Police Department K-9 Unit has hosted the festival for nine years and its annual fundraiser to raise funds to keep the K-9 unit part of the department.

“It got started as a good way to get support for the K-9 unit as it is completely donation funded,” said Orland Police Department K-9 patrol officer Thomas Roenspie. “Without the community’s donation and support there would not be a K-9 unit.” 

Roenspie said in addition to the live music, the event will feature food and drinks, a bounce house, K-9 demonstrations and a 50/50 raffle.

The event not only raises money for the local K-9 unit, but also gives the community an opportunity to interact with officers and the dogs, said organizers. 

In the past, the event has raised around $6,000 to $7,000 for the K-9 unit. 

“Come see your local police K-9 Team in action and support a great cause,” said organizers. “Can’t wait to see everyone there.” 

The Laws and Paws Music Festival will be on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. 

Admission is $5 at the gate. 

For more information, visit the Orland PD K9 Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you