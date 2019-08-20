The Orland Police Department announced the promotion of Kyle Cessna to sergeant on Aug. 15.
Cessna was born and raised in the Lake Almanor area and moved to the North Valley in 2007 to attend the Butte College Law Enforcement Academy.
He began his career with the Orland Police Department in June 2007 where he is a field training officer and is in charge of the Volunteers in Police Service.
“I am privileged to accept my new role as a sergeant for the Orland Police Department and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead,” Cessna said.
He is married with two children and currently resides in Glenn County.