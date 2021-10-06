Orland PD wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Orland Police Department will be sporting pink during the month of October to raise awareness and funding for cancer research.
“What began as a Southern California initiative has grown to a collaborative effort nationwide with over 390 public safety agencies participating during ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’,” read a statement released by the Orland Police Department. “The pink patches worn by our officers in October are intended to stimulate conversation within the community and encourage public awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment in the fight against breast cancer.”
The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer while supporting breast cancer research organizations in combating the disease and was started 2013 with the Seal Beach Police Department in Southern California.
Orland Police Officer Thomas Roenspie said the Orland Police Department has been participating in the Pink Patch Project since 2019.
“This project is important because everyone knows someone that has been affected by cancer and the Orland Police Department is no exception,” said Roenspie.
According to Roenspie, Orland Police Officer Nick Mondragon lost his battle with cancer in 2008. The cause is also something that is near and dear to Roenspie himself, he said.
“I would say for me it started back in 2015 when my son was diagnosed with a brain tumor,” said Roenspie. “I had just transferred from a different department and was only on a year with OPD. The Orland Police Department and the town as a whole really rallied behind me and raised money and everyone even shaved their head in support of my son. I had to take over six months off while my son received treatment at St. Jude children’s hospital in Memphis.”
After that, Roenspie said the department had been actively looking for some sort of cancer donation to get involved in.
“Then in 2019 Chief Tolle approved us wearing pink patches on patrol,” said Roenspie.
In addition to spreading awareness and opening up those difficult conversations, Roenspie said the department is raising funds from the sale of Pink Patches to fund research, treatment and education and this year’s beneficiaries are City of Hope and St Jude Children’s Research Center.
“The goal is really as much as we can,” said Roenspie. “Something is better than nothing.”
Pink patches can be purchased from the Orland Police Department, 817 Fourth Street, Orland, for $10. People can also mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the department, with a check made out to Orland Police Officer’s Association.
Roenspie said the patches can be purchased anytime of the year, not just in October.
For more information about the Pink Patch Project, contact Officer Roenspie at troenspie@cityoforland.com or CSO Edgar Pinedo epinedo@cityoforland.com.
Additional information about this year’s beneficiaries can be found at https://www.stjude.org/ and www.cityofhope.org/pink-patch-project.