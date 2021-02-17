The Orland Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place last week.
On Feb. 11 around 9:25 a.m., Orland Police officers responded to the intersection of Woodward Avenue and E Mill Street in Orland for a report of shots fired, according to a press release.
Officers arrived and located several spent bullet casings and broken glass near the intersection. Witnesses reported a dark red sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
According to the press release, officers were later contacted by staff at Enloe Medical Center reporting a 36-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Chico Police officers assisted Orland officers by securing a maroon Honda Accord until officers arrived.
Officers contacted the victim who reported an unknown person shot the vehicle while she was in the passenger seat.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated.
The investigation is ongoing and the Orland Police Department is asking that anybody with information about the incident to contact Sgt. Cessna at 865-1616.