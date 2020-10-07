Orland police make big marijuana bust

An Orland police officer and his K-9 partner stopped a vehicle last week that reportedly had 11 trash bags full of marijuana, according to a press release.
On Sept. 30 around 8 p.m., Orland police Officer Thomas Roenspie and K-9 Dutch were returning to Orland when they found a 2011 Dodge Ram towing a horse trailer that didn’t have any running or brake lights, according to a press release.
An enforcement stop was made and the driver, Oscar Estrada, 43, of Berry Creek was contacted.
During the stop, Estrada reportedly admitted to having around 80 pounds of marijuana in the trailer and a large amount of cash.
Inside the vehicle, Roenspie located a switchblade knife with an approximate eight-inch blade inside the driver’s door.
The Glenn County Major Crimes Task Force arrived and took over the case.
Officers reportedly located 11 large trash bags full of processed marijuana inside the horse trailer, two of which had been separated into one-pound bags.
Estrada reportedly had $12,008 in cash on his person.
Officers also located a methamphetamine pipe during a search of the vehicle.
Estrada was arrested and booked into Glenn County Jail.