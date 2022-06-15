Orland Portuguese Festa to take place Sunday

The 78th annual Orland Portuguese Festa, hosted by the Orland Holy Ghost Club committee, will be held on Sunday.
The celebration will begin with mass at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 822 A St., Orland, starting at 10 a.m. After mass, Festa Royalty will parade to the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland, where food, music and dancing will take place until 6 p.m.
This year’s Big Queen is Franchesca Martins and her side maids include Hannah Martins and Paige Vierra.
The 2022 Little Queen is Brooklyn Hobbs and her side maids include Riley Thumbeler and Karmella Couto.
Once the procession reaches the fairgrounds, a traditional meal of roast beef, potato salad and sopas – a dish of bread soaked in beef broth and cabbage – will be served from noon until 3 p.m.
A father-daughter dance with the Festa queens and their side maids will also take place, starting at 2 p.m.
Festa queens from Chico, Princeton and other towns will be in attendance and the Orland Holy Ghost Club committee welcomes the community to attend.