In a world of constant driver distractions, Orland Rural Postal Carrier Linda Abbott reached a milestone by maintaining her focus and concern on the road for one million miles.
This focus on safety earned her entry into the elite National Safety Council’s Million Mile Club.
Abbott was honored on Thursday, June 22, at the Orland Post Office, 831 4th St., with plaque from the Safety Council and automatic membership in the prestigious “Million Mile Club.”
The million-mile award is a lifetime enrollment and is given to drivers who have accumulated one-million miles or 30 years of driving without being involved in a single preventable motor vehicle accident.
Abbott started her postal career nearly 40 years ago. Throughout the years she has demonstrated professional on-the-job performance through her driving safety skills, said U.S. Postal District Manager Raj Sanghera.
She plans on continuing with the Postal Service for a few more years, saying, “I have a couple thousand miles left in me.”
Upon earning entrance into the Million Mile Club, she advised her fellow and future postal carriers, “Do the best you can every day and never quit.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, many mail carriers have driven the equivalent of circling the earth 40 times, often while maneuvering hazardous road conditions, gridlock, rural terrain, and avoiding careless drivers along the way.
“Safety is not just a buzz word, our postal drivers take safety very seriously,” said Sanghera “The truly remarkable achievement by our mail carriers demonstrates how postal employees continue to deliver on the promise of delivering their best every day with care, courtesy and concern for the safety of others.”
Nationally, postal drivers log more than 1.5 billion miles annually while delivering to more than 159 million homes and businesses in every city, suburb and town in America as they make completion of their appointed rounds.