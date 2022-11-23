The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the holiday season as it prepares to host its annual downtown Christmas preview and Lights Parade on Saturday.
“Our Downtown Christmas Preview event is being put on by the Orland CHamber of Commerce including a Lighted Parade, a tree Lighting, Santa and Mrs Claus taking pictures with the kids,” said Katrina Talley, outreach coordinator for the chamber. “The stores downtown stay open late with lots of Christmas shopping opportunities.”
The festivities will take place on Fourth and Fifth streets in downtown Orland on Nov. 26 from 5-7 p.m.
“Come have some hot chocolate and cookies while enjoying the beautiful lights and Christmas carolers that will be walking around singing for everyone,” said Talley.
For more information, call the Orland Area Chamber of Commerce at 530-366-8725 or email info@orlandchamber.org.