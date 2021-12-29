Orland area residents have until Dec. 31 to express their interest in connecting to the municipal water system for free.
The City of Orland was recently awarded a grant of nearly $8 million from the California Department of Water Resources for drought relief. According to a release issued by the North Valley Community Foundation, the city will use much of that funding to extend the city water system and allow residents outside of the city limits to hook up for free.
“There have been hundreds of reports of water supply problems from county residents, especially south of Orland between Interstate 5 and the Tehama Colusa Canal,” read the release. “The city is asking county residents to submit an expression of interest in connecting to the system. All residences outside the city limits are eligible, not just those reporting dry wells.”
Once the Orland Area Water Supply Project determines how many households are interested and where they are located, the city will determine a work plan and timelines for the project.
Residents can sign up at Orland City Hall, 815 4th Street, Orland, or online at https://tinyurl.com/orlandwaterproject.