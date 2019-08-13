In recent years, one of the big events on the Orland Raceway schedule has been Kids Bike Night. This is the opportunity for kids to put their bikes on the track to race for awards, and it’s also a night that sees the track give away several bikes to lucky winners. Saturday night will be Kids Bike Night. The full lineup of racing on the 1/5 mile dirt oval will include Pure Stocks, Wingless Spec Sprints, Mini Trucks, Mini Stocks and Wingless 250 Micro Sprints.
Numbers have been up just a little bit in the Pure Stock division so far this season. From the start, reigning Mini Truck champion Keith Ross and Phil Spencer have been having a good battle for the championship. Both drivers ran well last time with Ross finishing second and Spencer collecting a fourth place finish as this battle continues. It was 2017 champion Jeremy Langenderfer making a charge from the seventh row to grab a very impressive victory. He could be out to grab another win, but there’s sure to be some tough competition from multi-time winner Wes Smock, reigning champion Paul Stephens, third-ranked Steve Martin, John Camper, Maurice Merrill and others.
Likewise, there’s been an interesting race happening in the Wingless Spec Sprint division. Tony Richards has won several championships in this class at both Chico and Orland, but after a season opening effort that saw him miss the Main Event due to mechanical issues, he’s been foced him to play catch up. The consistent Denny McNary had a strong effort last time as he led several laps before being overtaken by Richards. Because McNary continues to pick up Top 5 finishes every week, he maintains a decent advantage in the championship chase. McNary is still looking for his first win, and it could happen this week. Josh Tucker has a pair of victories this year and is looking for #3. Others to watch for include Ryan Owens, Cort Marchuk, RJ Baker, Josh Jacobo and Cassie Amore.
It seems like there has been a Webster in the winners circle for almost every Mini Truck race this year. Despite flipping his truck off of Turn 2 this year, Zack Webster is a multi-time winner, and father, 2016 champion Dan Webster, has also won several races. However, the consistent Kalvin Kvalvik is also a winner this year and ranked first in the standings. There are some good drivers in the field this year, and some of the stars to watch for include Anthony Esquivelle, Beau Chandler, Dan Libbee, William Fogle and Tony Quinones.
Reigning champion Tom Davis has been in domination mode in the Mini Stock division. He’s won most of the races and leads the way in the standings ahead of past champion John Kirkpatrick and Jason Libbee. Last season’s championship runner-up, Barbara Crain, has also been making some good laps this year.
Mike McCarthy was the most recent winner of the Wingless 250 Micro Main Event and continues to lead the standings ahead of Lester Elsey and Ronnie Heyer. You never know who might show up from week to week in this class, but McCarthy has proven to be very fast and consistent this season.
Kids Bike Night has been one of the signature events at Orland Raceway in recent years. In addition to some great racing from the five divisions scheduled, this will be a fun family night at the Glenn County Fairgrounds race track. For further information, go to the Orland Raceway Facebook page.