Saturday night is another special show at Orland Raceway. It’s also Ladies Night, meaning ladies get in for free. The popular B Modified division makes their second and final appearance of the season along with the Wingless Spec Sprints, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and 250 Wingless Micros. There will also be a Powder Puff race.
Orland Raceway fans don’t get an opportunity to see the B Modifieds very often. They make just two unsanctioned appearances on the 1/5 mile dirt oval. Several venues up and down the West Coast have an IMCA Sport Modified division, which was introduced as a more cost-effective way to get racers into the Modified division. When they made their first appearance during the Glenn County Fair earlier this year, they had a crowd-thrilling race.
Tyler Rodgers emerged with the victory as Jimmy Ford and local ace Jake Van Tol had a spirited battle to the line for second. Fans have been asking to see more B Modified races at the speedway, and how things go on Saturday night could go a long way towards getting more dates for the class in the future.
The Wingless Spec Sprint division has proven to be very entertaining this year. Despite winning four times, past track champion Tony Richards still trails the consistent Denny McNary, though it continues to get closer each week. Last time out, it was Josh Tucker collecting his second win of the season. There’s been some great racing all year long with drivers such as division newcomer Jeremy Langenderfer, RJ Baker, Jerry Douglas and Gregory Gebhardt in the field.
Reigning Pure Stock champion Paul Stephens may have gotten off to a slow start, but he’s been rapidly climbing up the point ladder. He won the most recent race. The battle at the top has been between the consistent Phil Spencer and multi-time Mini Truck champion Keith Ross. Both drivers have also scored wins this year as has Wes Smock. They may be the drivers to beat this week, but other competitors such past champion Steve Martin, Jason Matlock, Maurice Murrell, John Camper and James Taylor will certainly make things interesting.
The Mini Truck wins seem to be getting divided up between 2016 champion Dan Webster and Zack Webster. Last time out, it was Dan Webster claiming his third victory of the season. Zack is a little bit further up in the standings as he battles James Wooddell and Kalvin Kvalvik for the point lead. There are still several competitors running strong and In contention this season, including William Fogle, Dan Libbee, Beau Chandler and Anthony Esquivelle.
Ladies Night at Orland Raceway is sure to be a good show with the lineup that is scheduled to compete. For further information, go to the Orland Raceway Facebook page.