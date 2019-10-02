Kevin Pendergrass won the 20 lap Pure Stock Main Event Saturday night at Orland Raceway. This was the championship season finale. Pendergrass started later in the season, but he’s been running fast since he made his season debut. He outran 2017 champion Jeremy Langenderfer for the win. 2018 champion Paul Stephens finished a strong third ahead of previous winner Wes Smock and Maurice Merrill. James Taylor rebounded from bad luck at the previous race with a sixth place finish, followed by Rick Etchison, Keith Ross, Frank Leonardo and Steve Martin. Incoming point leader Phil Spencer finished 13th. The battle between he and Ross for the championship was close, but point information wasn’t made available at press time. Etchison, Langenderfer and Smock won their respective 10 lap heat races.
William Fogle won the 20 lap Mini Truck Main Event. Fogle is this season’s second-ranked driver, and though he had a win earlier this year at Hayfork, this was his first win at his home track. Fogle was chased across the line by 2016 champion Dan Webster. Webster, who has won several features this year, won his heat race earlier in the evening. Fellow heat race winner Rick Etchison finished third, followed by new champion Kalvin Kvalvik, Matt Kvalvik, Casey Lander, Dan Libbee and Zach Baker. Tony Quinones was a Main Event scratch.
Tom Davis picked up another 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event victory. Davis, who was wrapping up his third championship at the speedway, won all but two of the feature races held this season. Fellow heat race winner Barbara Crain had her best Main Event effort of the season in second, followed by Dusty Hills, Jason Libbee, season point runner-up John Kirkpatrick, Matt Canada and Tammy Whicker.
Ron Ruiz won the 20 lap California Hardtop Main Event. Ruiz won all three of the group’s feature races held at Orland this season. He was chased across the line by Joe Hopp and Dennis Armstrong. Ken Clifford won a close battle with Armstrong in their 10 lap heat race. Ken Retzloff was eliminated early in the Main Event after spinning and getting hit by Dave Reed.
Tyler Rockwell won his second-straight 600 Micro Main Event. Rockwell held off past champion Jeromie Crismon to win both the 20 lap Main Event and the 10 lap heat race. The points were close coming into the night, and no official point listing was available at press time. Amber Fields finished third in the Main Event ahead of Kyra Michelet.
The final event of the season is a special money race on October 12. It’s the Third Annual Battle of the Axles, which will feature a $1,000 to win Pure Stock race. The Wingless Spec Sprints, Mini Trucks and Mini Stocks will be competing for $500 to win in each of their feature races, and the night will also include an exciting $1,200 to win Destruction Derby. For further information, go to the Orland Raceway Facebook page.