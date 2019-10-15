Kevin Pendergrass scored the victory in the 25 lap Pure Stock Main Event Saturday night at Orland Raceway. This was the Third Annual Battle Of The Axles race, and the win paid Pendergrass $1,200. He made a nice charge from the back of the pack after spinning on the opening lap and had some luck on his side in scoring this win.
Wes Smock and Jeremy Langenderfer led the Pure Stock field to the green flag. Smock immediately charged into the lead as Langenderfer and Placerville star Dan Jinkerson battled for the second position. Second changed hands multiple times during the first half of the race as Smock led the way. After his opening lap spin, Pendergrass found himself back in fourth at the lap 11 yellow flag. Smock led Jinkerson and Pendergrass on the restart, and Pendergrass gained second a lap later. However, Pendergrass pushed high exiting Turn 2 on lap 18 and fell to fourth behind Jinkerson and Langenderfer. The battle up front got more interesting as smoke begin pouring from the Smock car.
A low pass in Turn 4 of the 19th lap gained Pendergrass third, and a yellow flag flew moments later. Pendergrass took second on the restart and began battling Smock for the lead. An inside pass on the frontstretch of the 23rd lap gained Pendergrass the lead. Despite the smoke, Smock continued on to the checkered flag as Pendergrass was the happy winner. Langenderfer finished third ahead of Maurice Merrill, new champion Phil Spencer, Rick Etchieson, Placerville star Scott Grunert, Paul Stephens and Steve Martin. Toby Merrifield won the 15 lap B Main ahead of Merrill and Zack Thornton.
Tony Richards scored the victory in the 25 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. The win paid Richards $500. Richards charged into the lead at the start ahead of Tyler Rockwell and Jonathan Romano. Romano made an inside pass in Turn 4 of the fourth lap to take second from Rockwell. Yellow flags slowed the pace on laps 8 and 10 with Richards leading Rockwell and Romano on each ensuing restart. New champion Denny McNary was running in the fourth position and made a frontstretch pass on lap 21 to take third from Romano. Richards was never seriously threatened as he won by a straightaway ahead of Rockwell, McNary, Romano and Jeremy Langenderfer.
Tom Davis won the 20 lap Mini Stock and Mini Truck Main Event. The win paid the Mini Stock champion $500. Davis has won all but two of the Mini Stock Main Events held at Orland this season. He set the pace from the start ahead of Barbara Crain. Dusty Hills made an outside pass on the frontstretch on lap three to take second from Crain, and the Top 3 competitors ran closely for several laps. With three yellow flags during the midpoint of the race, Davis continued to lead the way. A low pass in Turn 1 of the 17th lap gained Crain second from Hills, who began to slow just a little bit. The truck of Dan Webster moved into third on lap 19. Davis began to pull away in the waning laps to win ahead of Crain, Webster, Rick Etchieson and Hills.
This wraps up the 2019 season at Orland Raceway. For news on the happenings at the track, go to the Orland Raceway Facebook page.