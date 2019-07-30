Coming off of the big Ladies Night event last time, Orland Raceway enters August with another exciting five division show. The popular Pure Stocks are back and have been giving the fans plenty of reason to get excited. Joining them this week will be the Wingless Spec Sprints, Mini Stocks, 600 Micros and 250 Wingless Micros.
Phil Spencer seemed to be cruising right along in the Pure Stock point lead, but his luck has taken a bad turn with two-straight non feature finishes. Last time out, Spencer won his heat race and was running along in the Top 3 in the Main Event when problems sent him to the pits. Championship rival Keith Ross seized the opportunity to gain some valuable ground. Ross started deep in the 18 car field and took a checkered flag in fourth. The championship battle is very close between Spencer and Ross going into this race.
Wes Smock continues to be the driver to beat in recent weeks. Last time out, the past Orland champion scored his fourth feature win in just six starts. Smock has missed some races and comes into the night ranked sixth behind third ranked Steve Martin, reigning champion Paul Stephens and John Camper. The six frontrunners in the standings are anticipated this week. Coming off of his second place finish last time out, 2017 champion Jeremy Langenderfer should make things interesting. Other drivers to watch for include Thomas Pavlik, James Taylor and Maurice Merrill.
The Wingless Spec Sprint division continuous to be led by the consistent Denny McNary. Past champion Tony Richards may have figured to be the driver to beat as he has won many races at the speedway through the years. Mechanical issues kept him from starting the season opener, and he been trying to make up the difference ever since.
Following his third place finish last time out, McNary still has a decent lead on Richards, who won yet again. McNary was lucky he was not eliminated in the same crash that sent past champion Josh Jacobo and RJ Baker to the pits. He managed his third place finish behind a season best second for Cort Marchuk. There has been some close racing in the pack in this division all season long.
Tom Davis may be the driver to beat in the Mini Stock division, though he was beat last time out by Paul Stephens. Davis has found the going pretty good on the road with recent wins at both Susanville and Hayfork. He holds command in the Mini Stock championship race and will again be the driver to beat. Some of the drivers looking to take him down a peg this week could include past champion John Kirkpatrick, Jason Libbee, Barbara Crain and Jeremy Langenderfer.
Mike McCarthy and Lester Elsey continue to run at the head of the pack in the 250 Wingless Micro class and could be the drivers to beat this week. Past champion Jeromie Crismon, Tony Alosi and Colby Grieg are three drivers to watch for this week in the 600 Micro class.
With Spec Sprints and Pure Stocks in action this week, there should be a good show once again in Orland. The track has one of the best Pure Stock classes your going to find anywhere in the state. For further information, go to the Orland Raceway Facebook page.