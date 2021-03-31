Orland Unified School District will soon reopen for full-time, in-person instruction.
Superintendent Dwayne Newman said they currently have students in the classroom for part days using a hybrid schedule – students are going to school in the morning and interventions have been offered virtually.
In November, Newman said, elementary and middle school students went back to the classroom everyday for a shortened day and the high school students were on an A/B rotation.
In January, the district’s high school students were able to start back everyday with shortened days.
Starting April 12, after spring break, all students will be able to return to the classroom full-time.
“We’re pretty proud of the staff we’ve got,” Newman said. “We have a lot of parents that were advocating for the kids.”
He said they will be maintaining social distancing, masks are required for all grade levels and they have other protective measures in place.
“Thanks to the community, it’s been tough on everybody and I think at heart, we’ve wanted the best for our kids,” Newman said.
Willows Unified School District
Emmett Koerperich, superintendent of Willows Unified School District, said Murdock Elementary School reopened in full on March 22 on a shortened day.
Intermediate school students have also been back in full in an abbreviated capacity, Koerperich said.
For high school students, they use a modified block schedule with cohorts – on Mondays and Tuesdays students attend periods one through four and Thursdays and Fridays they go to periods five through eight.
On Wednesdays, schedules rotate – one week students go to periods one through four and the next they go to five through eight.
He said measures are in place – such as requiring masks, all desks and tables have partitions and more.
There are also a number of students who have stayed on distance learning.
“It’s been a challenge and I’m super proud of the faculty and staff,” Koerperich said.