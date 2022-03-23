The Orland City Council adopted a resolution last week to move Orland from Stage 1 to Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan, effective May 1.
This resolution will limit landscape irrigation in the city to three days a week from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m., and impose higher tiered costs for water usage above the monthly base allotment.
Orland City Manager Pete Carr said the plan was established in 2014 with subsequent updates as needed.
“Because Orland is not deemed an ‘urban water supplier’ under current state law, it is technically not required to have such a plan, but in the interest of water conservation and responsible management, the city initiated and created the plan tailored for Orland,” said Carr. “It sets forth objectives and actions for the city at stages 1, 2, 3 and 4, each stage being progressively more conservative of water depending on the situation as determined by the city council.”
According to Carr, the move to Stage 2 was made effective May 1 in order to give time for plenty of notice to and adjustment by the customers of the Orland water system.
“It has been our experience that the residents of Orland are excellent at stepping up water conservation voluntarily whenever asked to,” said Carr. “... No one likes higher water rates, but the city’s water customers have generally been very good about conserving and adhering to the water regulations when stages have been imposed. There has been no push back from the community.”
Carr said city officials have heard comments from neighbors in the surrounding county area around Orland last week – who are suffering from dry or at-risk domestic wells – that they appreciate the people of Orland increasing their water conservation, as the underground aquifer water is not subject to the political boundary lines on the surface.
Orland had moved into Stage 1 on the plan last summer, according to Carr, and the plan can be rescinded at any time should water conditions improve.
The Orland City Council also directed staff to continue to support bulk sales of emergency water being delivered to county properties with dry wells during last week’s meeting.