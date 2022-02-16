The California Department of Transportation announced Monday that Orland will be receiving funds as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative.
Caltrans said it is awarding $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system, which includes work in Butte, Glenn, Sacramento, and Yuba counties.
In Orland, money from Caltrans will help fund the Orland Interchange Beautification Project. This $2.7 million project, which is set to begin construction in July and be completed by December, will improve and upgrade the I-5 and State Route 32 interchange.
“Enhancements will include sculpture artwork, slope paving, and the installation of inert landscape materials,” read a release issued by Caltrans.
These projects are designed to foster cultural connections and civic pride, the transportation agency said, and could generate as much as 3,600 jobs over multiple years. With its initiative, Caltrans said it will be removing trash and will help beautify community gateways and public areas along highways, streets, and roads.
“Caltrans partnered with communities throughout California to identify and develop projects that meet the specific needs of each individual region while also enhancing and beautifying public spaces,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “By working together, we are better able to restore public pride in our communities and help change the habits that create litter in the first place.”
In addition to these awards for Clean California projects along the state right-of-way, Newsom announced in December the availability of almost $300 million in grants to cities and counties for local projects that will clean and beautify neighborhood streets, parks, and transit centers throughout California. Caltrans will review the project proposals from cities, counties, transit agencies, tribal governments, and other governmental entities and announce grant recipients on March 1, according to the release. The Governor’s California Blueprint proposes an additional $100 million to fund additional local Clean California grants.
Within a three year span, Clean California aims to remove an additional 1.2 million cubic yards, or 21,000 tons, of trash from the state system alone – enough to fill the Rose Bowl three times over.
“The initiative has already resulted in 6,300 tons of litter removed from the State Highway System and, to date, Caltrans has hired 528 new team members, including 428 maintenance workers who collect litter and perform maintenance duties like graffiti removal,” according to the release.