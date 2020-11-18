The Orland Unified School District announced that it will temporarily increase the pay for substitute teachers, according to a press release.
This action is in response to reopening the district, which is mandated to serve students both in-person and via a distance learning model.
“We have about 20-25 percent of our families who are electing to keep their students in full distance learning mode,” said Superintendent Dwayne Newman. “We simply don’t have enough staff to offer both at the same time, and fill the substitute openings we expect to have when staff are ill or absent.”
The district currently has multiple open substitute positions and increased the pay as a way to entice more people to apply.
Subs will need to meet qualifications and have all the normal background checks, according to the press release. However, daily pay for OUSD substitute teachers will increase by $40 per day. That means TK-5 subs will ear $155 per day and 6-12 subs will move to $165 per day.
According to the press release, long-term substitute teachers, those who work more than 21 days straight, will earn $180 (TK-5) and $190 (6-12).
“The need is high in all content areas and grade levels,” it was stated in the press release. “Bilingual Spanish substitutes are in the greatest demand.”
Generally, a bachelor’s degree is required to substitute teach. However, anyone currently enrolled in a four-year college or university may substitute teach if they have 90 credits completed.
Interested individuals may contact the OUSD human resources department at 865-1200.