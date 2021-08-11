Orland VIPS host National Night Out event

The Orland Volunteers In Police Service, (VIPS) hosted the 21st annual National Night Out event last week to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Nearly 30 groups representing many different organizations and businesses attended the event held on Aug. 3 at Library Park in Orland, including representatives from law enforcement, ambulance, fire, public safety, social services, health organizations, and several local businesses.
“It was a night to celebrate our successes, and to expand and strengthen connections and programs for the upcoming year,” said Orland VIPS member Caryn Brown. “Thanks to all who joined us for a very pleasant and informative evening. We enjoyed meeting and making many new friends and acquaintances.”
Law enforcement was represented by the Glenn County Sheriff and Sheriff VIPS, California
Highway Patrol, and the Orland Police Dept.
During the event, the Fire Department hooked up to a hydrant and showed the kids how to use the hose while 103.5 The BLAZE radio station and a D.J. provided music. Snow cones, water and tamales were also available for attendees to purchase and enjoy.
“A plaque was presented by Orland police officer, Kat Lowery to the family of long-time VIPS member Jeanne Stephens who passed away earlier this year,” said Brown.
Per tradition, free bicycle helmets and raffle prizes were offered by the Orland Volunteers in Police Service.
“Helmets can be obtained by visiting the police department. Special thanks to our liaison Officer Lowery,” said Brown. “Raffle prizes, water and ice were generously donated by area businesses, and we cannot thank them enough for their support.”
According to Brown, this event offered a great opportunity to promote crime prevention programs, police-community partnerships, and strengthen neighborhood spirit.
“It represented the kind of energy and determination that helps make many neighborhoods a safer place to live throughout the year,” said Brown.
National Night Out events large and small have been held in more than 16,000 communities in all 50 states since the campaign was created by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984.
For more information, visit http://www.natw.org/.