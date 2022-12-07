The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off the holiday season Nov. 26 with its annual downtown Christmas preview and Light Parade.
Katrina Talley, outreach coordinator for the chamber, said this year’s installment of the event went great.
“The Light Parade was well received and pretty long,” said Talley. “(We) had about 25 entries, some had multiple cars.”
According to Talley, the parade was announced by Hector Guerrero’s DJ Services and judged by local officials, including Orland City Manager Pete Carr, Vice Mayor Jeff Talley and Orland Chamber of Commerce Boardmember Ann Butler.
The Orland Flag Society took first place in the Light Parade and won $75 dollars in Queen Bee Bucks and an entry into the Ace of Lights.
Second place went to Fairway Mortgage, who won a $50 gift card basket from I-5 Cafe, and rounding out the top three was Chaney & Miller Construction, who won a gift basket from Collective Habits.
After the parade, Santa Claus was available to take photos with children. Attendees could also enjoy hot cocoa and cookies while they were shopping in the downtown stores that held special hours for the holiday event.
Talley said the Glenn County Chorale also did caroling during the event and wandered in and out of participating stores.
The two hours of festivities took place on Fourth and Fifth streets in downtown Orland.
Following the Light Parade, a Community Christmas Concert featuring Christmas classics performed by Rick Allen, Cindy McConnell, Anita Allen-Wiest and Josh Allen was held at the Ark Christian Center.