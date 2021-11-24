Leadership has changed hands across Glenn County recently, as both major cities have appointed new people to fill major roles within the city’s government.
Orland
During their meeting last week, the Orland City Council selected Councilmember Dennis Hoffman to serve as mayor for the coming year. Hoffman is a lifelong Orland resident and this is his second time serving as mayor.
“The community thanks Bruce Roundy who served as mayor this past year and continues as a City Council member,” read a statement released by the city of Orland.
Jeff Tolley was selected by his colleagues on the Council to continue in his role as vice mayor.
Willows
Nathan Monck was appointed to serve as the new Willows City Fire Chief on Nov. 9. He has been a Glenn County resident all his life and has over nine years experience as a firefighter.
Monck’s appointment comes after the resignation of long-time Fire Chief Wayne Peabody, who submitted his resignation in late August.
Peabody also served as interim City Manager since 2016. The Willows City Council held interviews for a new City Manager last week but will not announce their decision until the next City Council meeting, which was scheduled to take place last night (Tuesday) at 6 p.m., after the publication deadline.