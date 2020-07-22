An Orland woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash on Sunday, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
At around 4:20 a.m., Gabriela Gonzalez, 22, of Orland was driving a BMW on County Road N north of County Road 200 in Glenn County with two passengers, Natalia Velasquez, 22, of Orland and Janet Lopezpureco, 22, of Orland.
Due to Gonzalez’s alleged level of intoxication and a phone call she was attempting to answer, the vehicle drifted to the left side of the roadway and collided with a power pole.
No injuries were reported and all parties were wearing their seatbelts.
Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.