An Orland woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday, according to a press release from the Willows-area California Highway Patrol.
At around 10:50 p.m., Natalie Martinez-Cuin, 24, of Orland was reportedly driving south on County Road 99w near County Road 20.
According to the press release, she allowed her vehicle to leave the right side of the roadway where it collided with a utility pole and continued to travel south and came to rest within a dirt ditch.
Martinez-Cuin was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.
She was arrested and then transported to Enloe Medical Center for evaluation of her minor injuries, according to the press release.