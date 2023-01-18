Outgoing sheriff recognized for lengthy career, dedication

Upon his retirement after a 35-year career, Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren was recognized for his “exemplary service and dedication to the County of Glenn and its citizens” during the Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 10.
Warren was born in Colusa and raised in Maxwell. According to Glenn County officials, Warren received a nomination to attend the Naval Academy prior to graduating from Maxwell High School, but due to an injury, he was unable to serve. Instead, Warren attended Boston University for one year before returning to Northern California and finishing his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management at California State University, Chico.
Warren began his law enforcement career as jailer and dispatcher at the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office in July 1988.
“In 1990, Richard was hired by the Willows Police Department and served as a patrol officer and investigator for the Willows Police Department until 1998 when he returned to the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office as a sergeant,” according to a staff report. “Richard served as Jail Commander for several years, then went back to patrol as the community policing team leader in Hamilton City. During this time, Richard also attended the 207th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.”
In 2007, Warren was promoted to lieutenant and was in charge of the Major Crimes Unit and Support Services before serving as the Operations Division commander.
Warren was promoted to undersheriff for Sheriff Larry Jones in 2011, and when Jones retired in 2014, Warren was elected as sheriff for Glenn County. He served two four-year terms as sheriff.
“During his tenure as Sheriff, Richard worked in partnership with the Glenn County Office of Education and the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency to create the System Wide Mental Health Assessment and Response Team (SMART),” according to a staff report.
He also entered into a first-for-Glenn County contract with the city of Willows, according to county officials, to provide police services in 2017 and worked in partnership with the Glenn County Board of Supervisors and Glenn County fire chiefs to create a consolidated police and fire dispatch.
“He worked diligently to expand and revitalize the Search and Rescue program, created a Chaplaincy program and a Volunteers in Partnership with the Sheriff (VIPS) program and worked with the Board of Supervisors to create a Deputy Director of Emergency Services position,” the staff report said.
During the meeting, each supervisor expressed their gratitude to Warren for his many years of service before a proclamation to honor Warren was unanimously approved by the board and a round of applause broke out in the board chambers.
“It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to serve this community and to serve this county,” Warren said while getting choked up addressing the board. “... I have the opportunity to work with such amazing men and women in law enforcement. The staff at the sheriff’s office is second to none. They are absolutely amazing and I know that this county will continue to be in good hands as long as they are there and working together. … Most important, to my wife Kerri, I would have never made it through this without you. You stood by me through 35 years of law enforcement, doing some things we shouldn’t have to do and you’ve always been there by my side, you’ve been my rock and you’ve helped me make it through. … It was truly an honor to serve this county and all I can say is thank you so much.”
Outside of work, Warren has been a long-time member and past exalted ruler of the Willows Elks, member and past president of the Orland Rotary and has served on the board for the Hamilton City Boys and Girls Club. He has also been active in local sports in roles such as the former Princeton High School JV basketball coach, former little league baseball coach and umpire, former youth football coach and former Willows High School JV and varsity football coach.
“He will be remembered for his service and dedication to the department and the community, and he will be very much missed by the men and women of the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office,” read a statement released by county officials.