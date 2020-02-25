The Orland Women’s Improvement Club (OWIC) will host its annual rummage sale on March 6 and 7.
This is the biggest fundraiser for OWIC and all proceeds go back into the community.
Last year, OWIC was able to give two scholarships to Orland High School graduates, sponsored two free swim days at the Orland pool, honored CSF students with a luncheon and educational trip as well as made donations to Town & Country Humane Society, Orland Police Department K-9 unit, the Senior Nutrition Program, Kiwanis, the Orland Recreation Department, C.K. Price music program, the Orland Free Library and more.
“We are a group of dedicated women volunteering our time to make Orland a great place to live,” it was stated in a press release.
The group goes to various estate sales and will be accepting donations for two days: Sunday, March 1, from 1-5 p.m. and Monday, March 2, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Flaherty Hall at the Glenn County Fairgrounds.
The rummage sale will be on Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m.-noon, however the sale will reopen from 12:30-3 p.m. with a half-price sale and bag sale at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland.