Construction has begun on Pacific Avenue between Wood Street and Northgate Drive in Willows.
According to city officials, sidewalks will be installed where none currently exist and others will be repaired where there are hazards. Curb ramps that are currently out of compliance with ADA requirements will also be upgraded, and new curb ramps will be installed on street corners where none currently exist.
Bicycle lanes will be added via striping as well, for the length of the project.
“Dependent on weather, the street is scheduled to be paved sometime in late January or early February; however, this schedule will most likely get extended due to weather,” said city officials.