Glenn County Environmental Health was notified of a paint spill that occurred in Willows last month.
According to a release issued by Glenn County Environmental Health, the department was notified by the California Office of Emergency Services that a release of approximately a half gallon of paint had been released onto the trailer floor and pavement underneath a truck at 457 N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows on July 8. The release was caused due to an heavy object on top of the storage container, it was stated in the release.
The spilled paint was contained and cleaned up by Hazmat 1, according to the release, and the Certified Unified Program Agency, Department of Toxic Substances Control, Regional Water Quality Control Board, the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service were notified.
For more information, call Glenn County Environmental Health at 934-6102.