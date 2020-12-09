With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many local events have been canceled – including beloved parades.
So in an effort to spread some holiday cheer, Kaitlyn Flynn and her boyfriend, Noel Castrejon, are organizing a light parade that will go through the streets of Orland on Saturday, Dec. 12.
“I absolutely love parades, I always have,” Flynn said.
She said she had been talking to Castrejon about local holiday events being canceled and asked who they might be able to contact about organizing a light parade, and Castrejon said why doesn’t she try and organize one.
“There seems to be a lot of support with people who are participants and I’m hoping there will be people watching,” Flynn said. “... The way 2020 has been, it’s something to look forward to.”
She asks that all participating vehicles in the parade are decorated.
People also must abide by traffic laws, such as moving over for emergency vehicles, not stopping in the middle of intersections, wearing seatbelts, etc. – the parade isn’t affiliated with the city of Orland, Flynn said.
Those wishing to participate in the parade are asked to meet behind the Orland Fire Department at 5 p.m. for line up – the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
“Just hopefully everybody enjoys it and hopefully it’s a good turnout,” Flynn said. “... I also couldn’t have done it without the great support and feedback from the community and my friends (and) family.”
The parade will start at Orland Fire Department at 5:30 p.m. go south on Fifth Street, east on Yolo Street, south on East Street, east on South Street, north on Walnut Avenue, east on E. Yolo Street, north on Woodward Avenue, east on E. Colusa Street, south on Papst Avenue, west on South Street, north Marin Street, west on Yolo Street, north on Third Street, west on Colusa Street and end at the Orland Fire Department.
For a map of the route, visit the Glenn County Transcript website at www.appeal-democrat.com/glenn_county_transcript/.
For more information, contact Castrejon or Flynn at castironfitness530@gmail.com.
Willows
In Willows, Santa Claus will be escorted on a fire truck through several neighborhoods Thursday through Sunday, according to a flier from the Willows Chamber of Commerce.
There will be a different route each night – each parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Here are the different routes:
– Thursday: The parade will start on the corner of N. Colusa Street and E. Willow Street, go south on N. Colusa Street then east on E. Laurel street, north on S. Yolo Street, east on E. Oak Street, north on S. Sonoma Street, west on E. Sycamore Street, north on N. Yolo Street, east on E. Walnut Street, north on N. Sonoma Street, west on E. Willow street and end on the corner of N Colusa Street and E. Willow Street.
– Friday: The parade will begin at Biggs-Willows Road (Highway 162) and N. Colusa Street and go north on Colusa Street, east on Garden Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Highway 162, north on Fourth Street, east on Garden Street and south on Third Street.
– Saturday: The parade will start on the corner of Biggs-Willows Road (Highway 162) and County Road T and go north on County Road T, east on French Street, north on N. Butte Street, west on Green Street, north on N. Lassen Street, west on Glenwood Lane, south on County Road T, west on Green Street, south on N. Humboldt Avenue and end on the corner of north Humboldt Avenue and Biggs-Willows Road (Highway 162).
– Sunday: The parade will begin on the corner of W. Sycamore Street and N. Villa Avenue and go east on W. Sycamore Street, north on N. Enright Avenue, east on W. Willow Street, south on N. Merrill Avenue, east on W. Sycamore Street, north on N. Lassen Street, east on W. Willow Street, south on N. Butte Street, west on Elm Street, north on S. Villa Avenue and end on the corner of W. Sycamore Street and N. Villa Avenue.
For a map of the route, visit the Glenn County Transcript website or the Willows Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.