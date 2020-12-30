The Willows area California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help to identify the driver or vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a Stockton man injured on Christmas Day, according to a press release.
At around 7:41 p.m. on Dec. 25, Willows CHP officers were called to a report of a pedestrian walking in the southbound No. 2 lane of Interstate 5 of north of State Route 162 and, minutes later, Chico CHP dispatch was notified of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at the same location.
Willows CHP officers arrived on scene at approximately 7:45 p.m. and, with the assistance of two off-duty medical personnel – one registered nurse and one emergency medical technician – who stopped at the scene, rendered aid to the pedestrian – identified as Dean Tiernan, 67, of Stockton.
Prior to the officers’ arrival, the vehicle that struck Tiernan fled the scene and failed to contact law enforcement regarding the collision, according to the press release.
Tiernan suffered major injuries to his legs and face.
Based on the evidence at the scene, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a teal 1997 Ford Expedition, according to the press release. It was also determined to have sustained damage to the passenger-side rear view mirror.
Those who have information regarding the collision are asked to contact the Willows CHP office at 934-5424 during normal business hours. If it is a holiday or after normal business hours, it’s asked that people call Chico CHP dispatch at 332-1200.