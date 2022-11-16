The fate of the Orland Raceway is up in the air after the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors voted last month not to renew the facility’s contract.
“With heavy hearts we are sad to say that the 2022 Orland Raceway season will be our last at the Glenn County Fairgrounds,” read a statement released by raceway officials. “With our contract coming to an end this year, the fair board voted and have decided that they have different plans for the facility in the near future that doesn’t include racing.”
According to the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board, the directors would like to replace the raceway with an equestrian center for horse activities.
In response to the decision, raceway officials promptly started a petition to keep the raceway going.
“This is a bad decision and will not only affect the citizens of Glenn County and the city of Orland, but also hurts businesses, and will affect the future of the area,” read the petition.
Raceway officials said with plenty of equestrian centers already in the surrounding area, this is not a beneficial addition to the community of Orland.
Raceway officials also claim that it has been proven that shutting down raceways and dragstrips has a negative impact on local communities and crime.
“Racers will never stop racing and if you do not provide a safe environment, they will do it on public streets,” said officials. “This will increase the crime and increase fatalities due to drag racing, drifting or road coursing on streets.”
According to raceway officials, raceways such as the one in Orland provide a place for these types of activities to happen in a controlled environment with guaranteed paramedics on duty, protection for bystanders and safety controls in vehicles.
“No matter what laws are passed people will always race something,” said officials. “It’s in their blood; citizens strive for competition.”
In addition to crime and safety, raceway officials also said automobile racing is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide and race enthusiasts who have utilized the Orland facility would have to take their love for the sport, and their money elsewhere.
“Orland Raceway provides five special classes of racing that, if removed, will make drivers have to travel two hours to find the next track to race at,” said officials. “Dozens of drivers were blindsided by the decision and have tens of thousands of dollars invested and nowhere to use their vehicles.”
As an area that raceway officials call a “hotspot” for automotive shop repair, dealerships and machine shops, officials also argue that these local businesses would not only lose business from the many racers that utilize their services but also the advertisement opportunities that are provided at the raceway.
“As we may not know what the future holds for Orland Raceway, we would like to wish all of our racers best of wishes in the future,” said raceway officials.
Plans were in place to present the petition to the board during its meeting Tuesday night, but actions regarding this matter were not available at the time of publication.