Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced that they may be conducting a public safety power shutoff that could impact nearly 30 counties in California starting Wednesday – including Glenn County.
PG&E said in a press release that weather conditions, including potential fire risk, have been forecast that may impact electric service.
According to the Glenn County Office of Emergency Services, as of Monday afternoon, about 1,600 customers in Glenn County are expected to be in the outage area – including in Artois, Elk Creek and areas west of Interstate 5. The area north of County Road 48 from Willows to Artois could also be impacted – as of Monday afternoon, Orland and Willows were not in the outage zone.
According to OES, the areas of impact are fluid and may change based on the weather and PG&E.
The power shutoff is expected to begin in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 9, due to a significant wind event, according to OES. The outage could extend up to five days.
Winds are expected to be 30-40 mph in the valley with potentially higher gusts in the foothills and mountains.
There will be some public charging stations set up:
- Elk Creek High School – Mobile charging station will be set up: Wednesday from noon-5 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Glenn County Public Health, 240 N Villa Ave., Willows: Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Glenn County Health and Human Services, Glenn Grows, 125 E Walker St., Orland: Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
If the outage continues through the weekend, additional hours will be added.
The potential shutoffs are part of PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff program – designed to reduce the threat of wildfire that could be sparked by lines brought down by winds.
As the event unfolds, the Glenn County Office of Emergency Services will post updates to their Facebook and Twitter pages. The feeds can also be viewed at www.countyofglenn.net/OES.
For updates from PG&E, visit www.pge.com/pspsupdates.