Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Monday that there may be a power shutoff starting on Wednesday and 231 customers in Glenn County could be affected.
According to a press release from PG&E, the potential shutoff could affect portions of 22 counties in California.
The worsening dry conditions and expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage and sparks on the electric system that have the potential to ignite fires.
The high-fire risk conditions are expected to begin early Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday.
Once the high winds subside, expected to be Thursday mid-morning as of Monday afternoon, PG&E crews will inspect the de-energized power lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event and then restore power.
According to a press release, 125 residents in the Elk Creek area (excluding some portions of the town center such as the school and fire station), one resident in the Stonyford area (in Glenn), 42 residents in western rural Willows and 63 residents in western rural Orland are expected to be affected.
De-energization for Glenn County is slated for 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Patrols and restoration are expected to begin Thursday morning.
There will be charging stations open at the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health, 240 N Villa Ave., Willows, and Glenn County HHSA Glenn Grows, 125 E Walker St., Orland, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more updates on the potential power shutoff, visit www.pge.com/pspsupdates.