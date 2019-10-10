Pacific Gas and Electric Company has started to assess power lines in areas affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
According to a press release, about 126,000 customers, as of 6 a.m. Thursday, have had power restored.
In Glenn County, Amy Travis, deputy director of the Glenn County Office of Emergency Services, said at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, power was restored to County Road D east to Artois as it was in a tier 1, low risk for fire area.
Travis said they were able to work with PG&E to have that area restored to assist with the water outage in Artois from the power outage.
She said there are only a small number of residents in the foothills that remain without power but the lines are being assessed and they are preparing for restoration.