The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an incident that happened outside of Maxwell on the evening of Oct. 8 in which a gunshot is believed to have shattered the window of a marked, occupied Pacific Gas and Electric Company truck.
According to a press release from the CHP Northern Division Investigative Services Unit, the truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near Lenahan Road at approximately 7:52 p.m. when the passengers side window shattered.
“The driver of the PG&E vehicle was unable to determine the reason why the window shattered, but additional evidence gathered during and after the incident by CHP patrol units indicate a bullet struck the vehicle,” read the release.
Officials said the driver of the PG&E vehicle was not injured in the incident.
According to the release, another vehicle was reported traveling in close proximity at the time of the incident but additional details about that vehicle are limited at this time.
The incident happened just hours before PG&E initiated its planned power shutoff, which affected over 1,800 Colusa County residents.
In a release, PG&E said The Public Safety Power Shutoff program is one component of PG&E’s overall Community Wildfire Safety Program, designed to further reduce wildfire risks and help keep the customers and the communities they serve safe.
“We understand our customers and public are frustrated, but we’d respectfully ask everyone to let our employees who live and work in these same communities to let them do their job and do them safely,” said PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the CHP Northern Division ISU at 242-4300.