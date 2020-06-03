The California Public Utilities Commission approved the Chapter 11 plan of reorganization of Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the PG&E corporation, according to a press release.
The CPUC approval completes a milestone needed for PG&E to be eligible to participate in the state’s wildfire fund and keeps the company on track for bankruptcy court confirmation of the plan prior to June 30.
The bankruptcy court confirmation hearing began on May 27.
By adopting the final decision, the CPUC approved a number of measures to improve PG&E’s governance process, operational structure and safety performance.
Many of the measures outlined in the decision already are underway. The decision also approves PG&E’s request to issue new debt and securities to finance its exit from Chapter 11.
“PG&E’s most important responsibility remains the safety of our customers and the communities we serve, and we are committed to doing right by the communities impacted by wildfires. We have heard the feedback in today’s decision and know we must do better as a company,” said CEO and President of PG&E Corporation Bill Johnson.
“Since the beginning of the Chapter 11 process, our main goal has been to get wildfire victims paid fairly and quickly. Today’s vote keeps us on track to do so. We have supported recommendations from the Governor’s Office, CPUC President Batjer and the other Commissioners, and many other stakeholders to hammer out a Plan that will help PG&E become the utility that our customers and communities expect and deserve,” said Johnson.
In addition to the approval, on May 12, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued its approval of the plan, including authorizing the creation and funding of PG&E’s proposed fire victim trust. Under the plan, the trust will be established to administer and pay wildfire victim claims as provided in the plan.
The plan doesn’t raise customer rates and passes on approximately $1 billion in interest savings to customers. The plan’s financial provisions position PG&E to attract low-cost capital to fund its Wildfire Mitigation Plan to invest tens of billions of dollars in system hardening and wildfire risk mitigation in the coming years.