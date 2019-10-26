Power will be turned off for an estimated 940,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in 36 counties across the state after the utility confirmed Saturday morning that it will implement a power shutoff due to weather forecasts indicating potential for a historic wind event this weekend.
This announcement included an additional 90,000 residents from previous estimates announced on Friday.
According to PG&E, the shutoff will occur in six phases, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions. The first phase is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) and will impact customers in the following counties: Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba.
An estimated 43 residents in Glenn County in and around the areas of Orland and Willows are expected to be affected.
A Community Resource Center will be set up at 839 Newville Road in Orland to provide restrooms, bottled water, electric-device charging, air conditioning and seating for up to 100 people during the shutoff.
“As this weather system sweeps from north to south over a period of two to three days, PG&E customers across Northern and Central California will feel the effects of hot, dry winds at different times, which means outage times will vary,” said PG&E in a release issued late Saturday morning.
According to PG&E, widespread dry, hot and windy weather is expected to begin impacting the service area today (Saturday) between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and last through midday on Monday.