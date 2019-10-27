Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Sunday afternoon that they are monitoring a new, potentially widespread wind event forecast for Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday for Northern California, according to a press release.
The event is expected to impact 32 counties – it is a separate wind event from that triggered the power shutoff that began on Saturday.
Due to the forecast, PGE is considering another power shutoff in portions of counties – including Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.
According to the press release, PGE will make an effort to restore power to as many customers as possible who are currently without power due to Saturday’s power shutoff event, however, due to the weather conditions and high fire risk, some customers who are without power may remain out throughout the duration of the next potential power shutoff event.
For customers who have their power restored between events, PGE recommends they charge any medical equipment, phones or other electronic devices and restock emergency kits.
According to an update from the Glenn County Sheriff's Office Sunday evening, a PGE representative said restoration patrols were expected to begin.
However, it could still take some time for power to be restored.
According to the sheriff's office, the next power shutoff isn't expected to affect the cities of Willows or Orland but could affect western Glenn County and Elk Creek.