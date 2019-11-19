With winter right around the corner, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is reminding customers to call and schedule a free in-home safety inspection of their gas appliances, according to a press release.
During the visit, PGE will also relight pilot lights for customers who have older heaters or other appliances without electronic ignition that have had gas lights turned off during the warmer months.
According to the press release, inspections help ensure that gas appliances – such as water heaters, furnaces and ovens – are operating safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning within the home.
Carbon monoxide is especially dangers because it can’t be seen, smelled or heard. According to the Centers for Disease Control, every year in the U.S., at least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and approximately 50,000 people will be sent to the hospital.
“The safety of our customers is our most important responsibility,” said Vince Gaeto, PGE senior director of gas operations, in the press release. “To help ensure that gas appliances are operating safely, you can call us to schedule a free gas safety check, and we will send a qualified PGE technician to your home to inspect your appliances.
Before the colder winter months when natural gas appliances typically see the most use, PGE encourages customers to schedule an inspection by calling the customer helpline at 1-800-743-5000.
Winter gas safety tips
- Install carbon monoxide detectors to warn when concentration levels are high.
- All California single-family homes are required to have carbon monoxide detectors.
- Carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every floor, near sleeping areas and common areas.
- These devices should be tested twice a year and batteries replaced when necessary.
- Check the expiration date, most carbon monoxide detectors have a shelf life of five to seven years.
- Never use products inside the home that generate dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, such as generators, outdoor grills or propane heaters.
- Never use cooking devices such as ovens or stoves for home heating purposes.
- When using the fireplace to stay warm, make sure the flue is open so venting can occur safely through the chimney.
- Make sure water heaters and other natural gas appliances have proper ventilation.
If you suspect carbon monoxide in your home, get out immediately and call 911. If a PGE customer ever smells the distinctive “rotten egg” odor of natural gas in or around their home or business, they should evacuate and call 911 and PGE at 1-800-743-5000.