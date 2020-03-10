The Willows Walmart is announcing the recent arrival of a Pickup Tower at the supercenter, according to a press release.
The tower is meant to help make shopping more seamless for customers.
The Pickup Tower functions like a high-tech vending machine and can fulfill a customer’s online order in less than a minute.
“Willows customers are going to love the Pickup Tower for its convenience and its easy ordering process,” said acting store manager Kristine Coffman. “Our customers will be excited to try it out for the first time and our out-of-town visitors will find it helpful to placing orders from their phones as they are traveling through town.”
How it works:
– Choose an item available on www.walmart.com and select the “pickup option” at checkout.
– When the item arrives at the store, an associate loads the item into the Pickup Tower and the customer will receive a notification.
– When the customer arrives at the store, go to the tower and scan the barcode sent to their smartphone.
Visit www.facebook.com/walmart2053 for more information about the Willows Walmart.