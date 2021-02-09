FELONY
Richard Allen Fox, 59, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 5 on Lindsey Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Octavio Lamas, 32, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Feb. 5 at the probation officer and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Daniel Montalvo Gomez, 34, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 3 in Glenn County Superior Court and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Gabriel Lopez Baeza, 41, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 3 in Glenn County Superior Court and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of theft of personal identification with unlawful use, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and other charges.
Jose Luis Garibay, 40, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 3 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jerry Lee Allen, 42, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 2 on County Road 20 near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft of access card and other charges.
Liang Jiannan, 51, of Sacramento was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Feb. 2 on Walsh Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $120,000 bail and suspicion of criminal conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana and rent storage for distribution of controlled substance.
Qin Li, 56, of Staten Island, NY, was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Feb. 2 on Walsh Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal conspiracy and rent storage for distribution of controlled substance.
Jinning Qiao Qiao, 32, of Alhambra was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Feb. 2 on Walsh Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $120,000 bail and suspicion of criminal conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana and rent storage for distribution of controlled substance.
Lin Wei Weiqiang, 50, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Feb. 2 on Walsh Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $120,000 bail and suspicion of criminal conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana and rent storage for distribution of controlled substance.
Chuan Zeng Xu, 39, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Feb. 2 on Walsh Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $120,000 bail and suspicion of criminal conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana and rent storage for distribution of controlled substance.
Ling Van Yuan, 32, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Feb. 2 on Walsh Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $120,000 bail and suspicion of criminal conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana and rent storage for distribution of controlled substance.
Wudi Yuan, 38, of Alhambra was arrested by a Glenn Interagency Narcotics Task Force agent Feb. 2 on Walsh Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $120,000 bail and suspicion of criminal conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana and rent storage for distribution of controlled substance.
Jaime Rafael Rodriguez, 32, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 2 at the Glenn County Probation Office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Bilal Ahmed Khan, 35, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 2 on Highway 99W in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, possession of drivers license/identification to commit forgery and other charges.
Humberto Santana Cervantes, 43, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 1 on Newport Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $202,000 bail and suspicion of a felony warrant and other charges
DUI
Christopher Allen Golden, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Feb. 7 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lacey Jonelle Tosti, 39, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 5 on Paigewood Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run, provide false evidence and no registration.
Benjamin Cobian Lepe, 56, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Feb. 4 on the 4500 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.