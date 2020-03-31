FELONY ARRESTS
Ronald Gene Lay, 47, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 29 on Sacramento Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Britnie Nancy Stevenson, 24, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer March 29 on County Road H in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury.
Matthew James Fleming, 57, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer March 27 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Armon Wayne Skidmore, 25, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 26 on County Road M near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $36,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
David Elliot Bond, 52, of Garden Valley was arrested by a CHP officer March 28 on Interstate 5 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brian Anthony Lorenz, 53, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 26 on County Road 99W near Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.