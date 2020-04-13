FELONY ARRESTS
Manuela Gonzalez, 42, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 12 on Welsh Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Sofia Perez Morua, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 12 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole.
David Edward Siler, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 12 on Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of receiving known stolen property and burglary.
Steven Dehoyos Hernandez, 49, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer April 9 on Jackson Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Steven Garcia Hernandez, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 8 on Washington Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, attack with a deadly, manufacture/possession of billy club, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, child abuse/endangerment, violation of probation and other crimes.
Christopher Crownover, 47 of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 7 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $54,000 bail and suspicion of fail to register after incarceration/placement/commitment, fail to register as sex offender, violation of probation and other charges.
Pedro Quin Cuin, 22, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer April 7 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $164,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and disorderly conduct.
Christopher David Sullender, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 7 on Cutting Avenue in Capay and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $112,000 bail and suspicion of robbery, vandalism and shoplifting..
DUI ARRESTS
Miguel Carrillo, 37, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer April 12 on Interstate 5 near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Raudel Raygoza, 35, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer April 11 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $3,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug.
Amie Nicole Cannizzaro, 40, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer April 7 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $11,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of probation.
Andrew Raymond Wilkes, 35, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer April 7 on Newville Road in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $8,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and hit and run with property damage.