FELONY ARRESTS
Brett Calvin Syndergaard, 25, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 18 on Commerce Lane in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and two arrest warrants for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Christian Castanenda, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 16 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of specified controlled substance and loaded firearm, possession of controlled substance for sale, convicted person in possession of firearm with priors, and misdemeanor charges.
Daves Fernandez, 28, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer April 16 on East Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of first degree burglary.
Joshua Richard Allen, 39, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 15 on Third Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of injury to wife or child, willful cruelty to child, attack with a deadly weapon, and other charges.
La Bokeo, 39, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer April 15 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and other charges.
Jason Gary Donaldson, 45, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer April 14 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on $175,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, special allegation, attack with a deadly weapon, and other charges.
Jaime Rafael Rodriguez, 31, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on April 14 and booked into the jail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
Brandon Dale Thompson, 46, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer April 19 on French Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,0000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Victor Manuel Cardenas Torres, 51, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 13 on Fifth Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.