FELONY ARRESTS
Ruth Haley Word, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 1 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with minor.
Dennis Kenneth Wilkinson, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 31 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $152,000 bail and suspicion of falsely impersonate another, disobey court order and other charges.
Thomas Darel Storrs, 41, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 30 of South Villa Court in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $185,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize, assault with firearm on person and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Armando Eleazar Barriga, 21, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer April 5 on Trinity Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Craig Lee Henderson, 60, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer April 5 on Highway 45 south of County Road 44 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Estevan Ramirez Hernandez, 37, of Hayward was arrested by a CHP officer March 30 at Enloe Medical Center in Chico and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.