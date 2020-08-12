FELONY ARRESTS
David John Carlile, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 10 on County Road KK in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and battery.
Daniel Brain Fallon, 29, of Willows was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court on Aug. 7 and booked into Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of battery by gassing of peace officer or detention facility employee, battery on custodial officer, battery on custodial officer, failure to pay restitution fine and a special allegation.
Mark Edward Mettler, 60, of Orland was remanded by the Glenn County Superior Court on Aug. 7 and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and two special allegations.
Michael Seth Wyckoff, 37, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 5 on County Road D in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Stephen Kraig Green, 49, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 4 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Thomas Lee Winslow, 48, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 4 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and other charges.
T. J. Royce Morrison, 26, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 4 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
DUI ARRESTS
Martin Gerardo Lopez, 23, of Corning was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 7 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Emanuel Trinidad Trujillo, 38, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 5 on Highway 99W in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Wendy Loree Knittle, 60, of Santa Clara was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 4 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.