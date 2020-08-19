FELONY ARRESTS
Jose Alfredo Huerta, 21, of Cedar Hill was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 15 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $175,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Caliph Bradford III, 43, of Sacramento was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 15 on Mill Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of aid and abet suicide and battery.
Miriam Hernandez, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 15 on E. Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, and two counts willful cruelty to child.
Fredi Gutierrez, 37, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 14 at the Orland Police Department and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of first degree robbery and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Charles Morgan Button, 50, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 12 at Round Table Pizza in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor charges.
Joslyn Joann Shirley, 42, of Folsom was arrested at the Sacramento County Jail on Aug. 12 and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of escape jail while charges with a felony and forgery of a check.
Maria Concepcion Paniagua, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 on Southgate Drive in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Jacob Kennedy Cummings, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 11 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $110,000 bail and suspicion of child abuse/endangerment, violation of probation, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Zulema Medina, 39, of Hamilton City was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 11 on Sierra Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a parole hold.
DUI ARRESTS
Erendira Garcia Rojas, 41, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 14 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.