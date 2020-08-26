FELONY ARRESTS
Rebecca Marie Rulka, 40, of Lakeport was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 23 on Commerce Lane in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a $40,000 warrant hold for failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Zachary Clemente Morris, 40, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 on Sacramento Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $185,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and false imprisonment.
Katie Ellen Phillips, 35, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 on North Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $43.500 bail and warrants for suspicion of disobey court order, contempt of court, and failure to appear.
Zulema Medina, 39, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 22 on Green Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a parole hold for violation of parole and other charges.
Joshua Everett Vallerga, 18, of Chico was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Aug. 21 and booked on $115,000 bail and a warrant for suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft.
Steven Stoltenberg, 53, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 20 at Library Park in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail with bail on suspicion of manufacture/possession of billy club/leaded cane.
Jason Gray Donaldson, 45, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Aug. 20 and booked on $197,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Joshua Everett Vallerga, 18, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 19 on Interstate 5 rest area near Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, attack with a deadly weapon or force, child endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, and other charges.
Jason Gary Donaldson, 45, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on County Road 7 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $190,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, threaten to commit a crime which results in great bodily injury, oral copulation with person with force, violence, duress or fear, violation of probation and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael Henry Delfs, 34, of Canandaigua, NY, was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 23 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rubi Salazar, 27, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 22 on near Sixth Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving on a suspended license, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alexander Phillip White, 21, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 20 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.