FELONY ARRESTS
Mark Allen Baumgarten, 67, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 4on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Pamela Yvonne Raforth, 65, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 3 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $314,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism, criminal threats and other charges.
Gustavo Benites Garcia, 28, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 3 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $26,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of vehicle theft, vandalism, resisting arrest, and other charges.
Jessica Kay Henderson, 34, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 1 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Maria De Jesus Cervantes, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 1 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to obey lawful order of the court.
Brandon David Hightowner, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 31 on Villa Court in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $170,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of aid by misrepresentation, multiple welfare fraud, and perjury.
Amanda June Hightower, 36, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 31 on Villa Court in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $170,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of aid by misrepresentation, multiple welfare fraud, and perjury.
Aaron Jeremiah Potts, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 31 at the probation officer and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of two counts violation of probation.
Letha Mary Medina, 38, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 31 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on arrest warrants for suspicion of theft of personal identification and theft by use of access card.
Karla Abarca Abundiz, 22, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 31 on the 4800 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $45,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of fraud to obtain aid, multiple welfare fraud and perjury.
Margurita Barajas, 60, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 31 on Cutting Way in Capay and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of fraud to obtain aid and multiple welfare fraud.
Ohisha Sue Perez, 36, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 31 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Laura Perez Hernandez, 36, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 31, on Shasta Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of multiple welfare fraud and perjury.