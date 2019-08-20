FELONY ARRESTS
Adrian Aumont Lee, 28, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 18 on Newport Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $44,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, failure to obey lawful order of the court and other charges.
Sean Thomas Cochrane, 33, of Redding was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 16 at the Butte County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $12,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Daniel Brian Fallon, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 16 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $90,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of battery of peace officers, two counts battery on custodial peace officer, special allegation and failure to pay restitution fine.
Steven Acevedo, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 15 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of two counts of violation of probation.
Jonathan William Berggren, 35, of Yuba City was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 14 at the probation officer and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $175,000 bail and suspicion of failure to obey a lawful order of the court and violation of probation.
Michele Evelyn Urrutia, 44, of Hamilton City was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Aug. 14 and booked on a parole hold for suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Luis Javier Gaspar Alvarez, 22, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 13 on Highway 99W in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Hannah Simone Reed, 42, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 13 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Dennis Edward Tucker, 69, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of lewd act upon a child.
Jose Luis Garibay, 39, of Merced was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 12 on Paigewood Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.